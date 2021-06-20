Back
Designing a SoftPOS app

He there! I have an existing SoftPOS app that I need to redesign and change. I already have the full details and sketches on how it should look but need to redesign it to follow a modern-day feel.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
