Design Brief

Explainer Video

We are looking to hire someone to create an animation video like the one shared below the video length will be 60 seconds, and you will have to take care of the script writing too!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeOV7GYZYuM


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
