Back
Design Brief

Kraken Logo

Create a logo for my personal mark.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000055f7687db210>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner