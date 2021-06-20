Back
Design Brief

UX & UI Web Design

Want to design modern UX & UI and web for https://kokanplaces.com project which will grow more conversions. Let me know your proposal and detailed includes for same.

Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jun 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
