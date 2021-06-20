Design Brief
Product Designer
We are looking for a Product Designer to work on various products we develop for our customers.
Responsibilities
- Identify opportunities for new products
- Analyze how a new product ties in with market needs and consumer preferences
- Set design requirements based on briefs from internal teams and external partners
- Research materials and techniques
- Sketch drafts on paper or digitally (for example, using CAD)
- Use 3D modeling software to design products and components
- Produce prototypes and test functionality
- Improve the design of existing products
- Gather feedback from product users
Requirements
- Work experience as a Product Designer or similar role
- Experience in industrial design
- Creativity in mixing up colors, shapes and techniques
- Hands-on experience with computer-aided design (CAD) tools
- Good knowledge of 3D modeling software
- Experience with design programs (like Illustrator and Sketch)
- Time-management skills
- Adaptability
- BSc/MSc in Product Design, Manufacturing Design Engineering or relevant field