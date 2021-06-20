Back
Design Brief

Product Designer

We are looking for a Product Designer to work on various products we develop for our customers.

Responsibilities

  • Identify opportunities for new products
  • Analyze how a new product ties in with market needs and consumer preferences
  • Set design requirements based on briefs from internal teams and external partners
  • Research materials and techniques
  • Sketch drafts on paper or digitally (for example, using CAD)
  • Use 3D modeling software to design products and components
  • Produce prototypes and test functionality
  • Improve the design of existing products
  • Gather feedback from product users

Requirements

  • Work experience as a Product Designer or similar role
  • Experience in industrial design
  • Creativity in mixing up colors, shapes and techniques
  • Hands-on experience with computer-aided design (CAD) tools
  • Good knowledge of 3D modeling software
  • Experience with design programs (like Illustrator and Sketch)
  • Time-management skills
  • Adaptability
  • BSc/MSc in Product Design, Manufacturing Design Engineering or relevant field


Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jun 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
