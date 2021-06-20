Design Brief

We are looking for a Product Designer to work on various products we develop for our customers.

Responsibilities

Identify opportunities for new products

Analyze how a new product ties in with market needs and consumer preferences

Set design requirements based on briefs from internal teams and external partners

Research materials and techniques

Sketch drafts on paper or digitally (for example, using CAD)

Use 3D modeling software to design products and components

Produce prototypes and test functionality

Improve the design of existing products

Gather feedback from product users

Requirements

Work experience as a Product Designer or similar role

Experience in industrial design

Creativity in mixing up colors, shapes and techniques

Hands-on experience with computer-aided design (CAD) tools

Good knowledge of 3D modeling software

Experience with design programs (like Illustrator and Sketch)

Time-management skills

Adaptability

BSc/MSc in Product Design, Manufacturing Design Engineering or relevant field



