UX
We are looking for an exceptional Product Designer to lead the design of our commercial finance brokerage CRM. This product is designed for anyone who wants to start a commercial finance brokerage and license software that does it for you.
Responsibilities
- Engaging with product and engineering teams at a strategic level to frame what we need to build and how to get there
- Collaborating with user researchers to define and conduct user research to truly understand our customers and users' goals and needs
- Creating end-to-end detailed design deliverables as a series of experience maps, storyboards, wireframes, and interactive prototypes