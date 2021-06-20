Back
We are looking for an exceptional Product Designer to lead the design of our commercial finance brokerage CRM. This product is designed for anyone who wants to start a commercial finance brokerage and license software that does it for you.

  • Engaging with product and engineering teams at a strategic level to frame what we need to build and how to get there
  • Collaborating with user researchers to define and conduct user research to truly understand our customers and users' goals and needs
  • Creating end-to-end detailed design deliverables as a series of experience maps, storyboards, wireframes, and interactive prototypes



Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jun 20, 2021
Specialties
  UX Design / Research
  Product Design
  UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
