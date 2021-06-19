Clean modern web design needed

Design Brief

We're looking for someone who can help design our company website. What we're looking for is to create the home page and category/subcategory pages using mock data/images (to be later filled out by a content writer). Therefore, it will be approximately 3-4 pages. It should support desktop, tablet, and mobile (the breakpoints should be represented in their own canvas). That means we should be provided 12-16 artboards covering the individual pages and their respected responsive design. The preferred output is XD. A developer will convert it into a functional website at a later time.

Inspiration should be drawn from: slalom.com, capitalgroup.com, bcg.com, etc. That means it's a clean professional design that represents a well-established corporation with consistent branding. The starting point for the design should be a white canvas. Please do not start with a template or another client's work.

We have a few unique design ideas that we'll share along with the company name and logo. We'll message you with more information.