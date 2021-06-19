Back
Design Brief

Clean modern web design needed

We're looking for someone who can help design our company website. What we're looking for is to create the home page and category/subcategory pages using mock data/images (to be later filled out by a content writer). Therefore, it will be approximately 3-4 pages. It should support desktop, tablet, and mobile (the breakpoints should be represented in their own canvas). That means we should be provided 12-16 artboards covering the individual pages and their respected responsive design. The preferred output is XD. A developer will convert it into a functional website at a later time.

Inspiration should be drawn from: slalom.com, capitalgroup.com, bcg.com, etc. That means it's a clean professional design that represents a well-established corporation with consistent branding. The starting point for the design should be a white canvas. Please do not start with a template or another client's work.

We have a few unique design ideas that we'll share along with the company name and logo. We'll message you with more information.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
