Dashboard Design - React.js

Design Brief

Hi! This project is to adapt our new brand strategy (design language) to our existing React.js app with a new dashboard design which includes: Complete React.js component library design, complete dashboard UI design, and some UX work.

Essentially a visual reskin of an existing application. Our development team will implement the new component designs you provide.

Design a complete web application interface component system/library based on our new branding.

We use the Material-UI.com framework

Review/Audit our current UI components throughout the application and suggest UX improvements or new/different components that may work better for that portion of the interface.

Provide all the component designs: Navs, buttons, inputs, cards, modals, tables, lists, charts/graphs, account profiles, billing, account management, etc. - in their various states (active, hover, slide, etc) in light and dark mode variations.

Provide a handful of complete "key screens" showing the new components in use within the dashboard. Example: Login Page, Profile Page, Billing Management, Dashboard homepage with usage graphs and notices, etc.

Again the complete brand strategy and mood board will be provided - this project is to adapt that to the web app.

Project turnaround time is 30 days. We will kickoff late July.