Design Brief

We are a creative agency based in London, looking to collaborate with a Social Media Graphic Designer next week to help us produce a range of social assets. The branding has a really contemporary look and feels, think the likes of Nike, Beats, and Dazed for inspiration. If you can also do some motion graphics, that would be a bonus - but not a necessity.

Dates: Wed 23rd & Thu 24th June, with a pencil on Fri 25th June

Rate: £200 /day (GBP)

This a remote working position.

We ideally need to book someone in by EOP on Monday 21st June.

Please send examples of your previous work, your portfolio, and/or website. Even better, if you have created anything similar to the style of Nike, Beats, and Dazed, then even better.

We look forward to hearing from you and I hope you have a great day.