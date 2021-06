Design Brief

I am just gonna keep it short, we are looking to hire someone who can design the user profile page for 2 platforms mobile and web.

Some important things to note: This design should be created in such a way that users are allowed to customize the design allowing them to change the theme accent, cover image.

If we loved the first design submitted by you which is going to stay as a default design for all the users who sign up, then we would like you to redesign the whole web app for us.