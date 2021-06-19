Freelance Graphic Designer
We're looking for a talented freelance graphic designer to work with remotely on a variety of 2D Design projects in the following categories:
- Brand Identity
- Logo Design
- Icon Design
- UX/UI for Web and Mobile Interfaces
- Marketing Materials
The ideal candidate has refined aesthetics and experience in creating modern, intuitive, and clean designs.
SOFTWARE EXPERIENCE:
- Figma
- Illustrator
- Photoshop
- After Effects is a Plus
SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS:
- User Experience Design
- User Interface Design
- Illustration
- Typography
- Strong Understanding of Color Theory
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- This is a remote working opportunity.
- This is a part-time role ranging between 20-40 hours per week depending on client demands.
- Fluent English is a requirement.
- Individual Freelancers only ( NO AGENCIES )
ABOUT US:
We're a small experiential art studio from Brooklyn, NY. We make a variety of passive and interactive content for visionary clients and the public. Check out OccurrentArts.com to get a better idea of the kind of work we do.
If you're interested in this opportunity please share a link to your portfolio and some information about yourself.