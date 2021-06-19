Design Brief

We're looking for a talented freelance graphic designer to work with remotely on a variety of 2D Design projects in the following categories:

Brand Identity

Logo Design

Icon Design

UX/UI for Web and Mobile Interfaces

Marketing Materials

The ideal candidate has refined aesthetics and experience in creating modern, intuitive, and clean designs.

SOFTWARE EXPERIENCE:

Figma

Illustrator

Photoshop

After Effects is a Plus

SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS:

User Experience Design

User Interface Design

Illustration

Typography

Strong Understanding of Color Theory

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This is a remote working opportunity.

This is a part-time role ranging between 20-40 hours per week depending on client demands.

Fluent English is a requirement.

Individual Freelancers only ( NO AGENCIES )

ABOUT US:

We're a small experiential art studio from Brooklyn, NY. We make a variety of passive and interactive content for visionary clients and the public. Check out OccurrentArts.com to get a better idea of the kind of work we do.

If you're interested in this opportunity please share a link to your portfolio and some information about yourself.