Back
Design Brief

Freelance Graphic Designer

We're looking for a talented freelance graphic designer to work with remotely on a variety of 2D Design projects in the following categories:

  • Brand Identity
  • Logo Design
  • Icon Design
  • UX/UI for Web and Mobile Interfaces
  • Marketing Materials

The ideal candidate has refined aesthetics and experience in creating modern, intuitive, and clean designs.

SOFTWARE EXPERIENCE:

  • Figma
  • Illustrator
  • Photoshop
  • After Effects is a Plus

SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS:

  • User Experience Design
  • User Interface Design
  • Illustration
  • Typography
  • Strong Understanding of Color Theory

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

  • This is a remote working opportunity.  
  • This is a part-time role ranging between 20-40 hours per week depending on client demands.
  • Fluent English is a requirement.
  • Individual Freelancers only ( NO AGENCIES )

ABOUT US:

We're a small experiential art studio from Brooklyn, NY. We make a variety of passive and interactive content for visionary clients and the public. Check out OccurrentArts.com to get a better idea of the kind of work we do.

If you're interested in this opportunity please share a link to your portfolio and some information about yourself.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
Data?1618245174&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner