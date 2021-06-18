Web design for price comparison site

Design Brief

The website is a domain price/feature comparison site for different domain name vendors.

The design needs to signal trustworthiness and stability to the visitor and therefore should use a combination of blue, white, and grey colors. Gradients are a bonus.

The design needs to be responsive so it adapts to common desktop, tablet, and mobile screen sizes. For ultrawide screen sizes, the design should just be the normal desktop size and centered in the middle.

The design must be made in Figma.com and be responsive by using auto layout and constraints.

The design must be made using components and variants in Figma.

Pages that need to be designed are:

Master page (the general look and feel of the website that other pages inherit)

Navigation header section with logo and menu

Footer section

Homepage (price comparison page)

Section to display a filter menu with dropdowns and a search bar

filters that need to be created:

Vendor combination dropdown with a search bar (name of the vendor)

Customer service combination dropdown without search bar (Chat, Email, Phone, 24/7)

Whois protection checkbox (Included/not included)

SSL checkbox (Included/not included)

DNS control panel checkbox (Included/not included)

DNS API checkbox (Included/not included)

Premium domain checkbox (Yes/No)

Offer type dropdown without search bar (Registration, Transfer)

Price start value and price end value

Term combination dropdown (Years) without the search bar

Cards that display the banner and price/features of each vendor and icons (pricing details to the right)

Banner

Customer service

Whois protection

SSL

DNS control panel

DNS API

Is Premium domain?

Term

Rebate

Offer type

The final price with currency for example USD $

The "Buy now" button

Skeleton loading animation for loading the cards using smart animate in Figma

FAQ page

Cards to display FAQ text

You can take inspiration from this site:

https://dofo.com/domain/search?s=domain&onsale=1&contains=domain&page=1&page_size=25

Figma design files need to be transferred to me at the end of the project and you will need to share the progress of the design with me, so I can set the direction. I will provide a wireframe to use as inspiration.

I will not allow copying other people's designs, however, using them as inspiration is totally fine.

I will supply the logo.

Please send me references (pictures, website, the like) so I can evaluate your designs.

Please state an estimate of your price and your included services for this task if you are interested and feel free to ask any questions.



