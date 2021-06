Design Brief

Hey! I'm looking for a designer that specializes in branding to create a brand for my marketing agency.

I've got a good idea of what I'm looking for (techy, modern, colorful, kind of app inspired) and also an idea for a logo/icon.

I definitely need:

a color scheme

logo

icon

brand design elements

and a brand style guide

I've got a mood board started here https://pin.it/7yUZU3D

Looking forward to working with someone on this!