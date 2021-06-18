Back
Design Brief

Marketplace Prototype

Parcerra is an online marketplace that facilitates the booking of services provided by coaches. We're on a mission to make coaching accessible to everyone, and we're looking for an outstanding product designer to bring this vision to life.

This job will be done entirely in Figma, so we're only looking for wireframes and a working prototype at this time.

If you're passionate about building at the earliest stages, we'd love to work with you!

We require a quick turnaround and someone who can begin as soon as possible.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 18, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
