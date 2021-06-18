Design Brief
Designing for Social Media Ad Campaigns
I work in an Education-Tech company and we will be launching multiple courses in the coming few months. I will need help to come up with social media marketing materials for the course.
Here are more information:
- The brand guidelines/design system will be provided.
- Good with copywriting
- Looking at 3-4 days for the turnaround time for each design.
- Able to create designs in Figma (preferred) or Adobe Illustrator
Happy to share more information if you are interested. Thank you!