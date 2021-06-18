Back
Design Brief

Designing for Social Media Ad Campaigns

I work in an Education-Tech company and we will be launching multiple courses in the coming few months. I will need help to come up with social media marketing materials for the course.

Here are more information:

  • The brand guidelines/design system will be provided.
  • Good with copywriting
  • Looking at 3-4 days for the turnaround time for each design.
  • Able to create designs in Figma (preferred) or Adobe Illustrator


Happy to share more information if you are interested. Thank you!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 18, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
