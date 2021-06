Design Brief

A logo is needed for a new healthcare marketing consulting company.

The company's name is Josie Sun Consulting, but it may be possible to simply call it JS Consulting or some other easier-to-say variation.

For the time being, it is a small business, and the logo will appear on emails and letterheads.

It would be best to budget for a 15-minute introduction call and then a 15-minute mid-point review.