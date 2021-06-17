Cartoon illustrations for landing page

Design Brief

Hello, we need these graphics urgently for our crypto website:

Crypto token logo: Circle token with our mascot in the middle. Our mascot is a cute astronaut with the suit from WSB (example: https://ibb.co/LzM0zdK). You can use these images as inspiration for the astronaut (https://www.freepik.com/searchdates=any&format=search&page=1&query=cute%20astronaut%20astronauts&sort=popular&type=vector) and add the suit (https://external-preview.redd.it/_s14GRhbUUTCev26tayT-Kwo0sDS20Y6VvRjiMFsouM.jpg?auto=webp&s=af0d27220c418259545af156c36fae70c0d5e8d2). 6 images for a website (website is www.daomoon.org). Image sketches: https://imgur.com/a/5OEX2WR.

Image 1: This image goes on the website home page, it will be with the style of the current image, with a perspective network of connected hexagons. In the middle, there will be an all green 3d candle chart (i.e. https://image.shutterstock.com/image-illustration/3d-candlestick-chart-red-green-260nw-224166100.jpg). On the hexagons, there will be our mascots.

Image 2: This is a set of simpler illustrations. The first is a cropped version of Image 4. The second can be like this (https://img.freepik.com/free-vector/cute-astronaut-floating-with-planets-cartoon-illustration_138676-1512.jpg?size=338&ext=jpg) but with the suit and BTC, ETH, and LTC in place of the planets. The third is our mascot but made to look old, with a crane. The fourth is the mascot sitting on a safe. The fifth is three mascots holding a green line (it's a chart). The sixth is this image (https://img.freepik.com/free-vector/cute-astronaut-working-laptop-cartoon-vector-icon-illustration-science-technology-icon_138676-1993.jpg?size=338&ext=jpg), repeated 3 times in different positions with different color laptops.

Image 3: is a "production chain" where a machine puts suits on the cute astronauts.

Image 4: is a long queue of mascots waiting in line to vote.

Image 5: is a simple chart

Image 6: is a moon with a tiny city of our mascots built on it.

Let me know if you have any questions, we need these images very urgently, so please let me know the lead time and the price asap.

Thank you!