Logo Design

Design Brief

Hello,

I am looking for a graphic design artist to help design a logo and brand for a website I am building.

The company is called One 2 All LLC but the brand name I have in mind is one2all.io which is in line with its eventual URL/domain.

I would like the design to be more minimalist in nature and potentially incorporate the concept of an enso zen circle.

I would prefer a logo + type brand name.

Some information below to provide more color about the app and company origins:

I would like a logo with an icon on the left hand and a typeface to the right with lowercase "one2all.io" so I have flexibility as to whether to use just the logo or the logo/typeface combo depending on the situations. open to suggestions as I know you have good instincts on this stuff as well. the reason I'd like the lowercase name with the io is that it is more subtle than a fully capitalized "One 2 All"

The colors I am thinking of are blue and/or green. Perhaps aqua or even something like robin's egg blue? A color that implies liquid, fluidity, water, or motion. I would be open to gradients as well but not sure if they create difficulties down the road when trying to reproduce the logo in other mediums (like business cards and print etc.)

colors to avoid off the top of my head are red and orange. it seems too intense and masculine for what I feel one2all is meant to be. Also has some connotations of fire and igniting which I think don't really fit with one2all.

I have one symbol that I was thinking of which is the enso zen circle. you can probably find some examples around. Basically, a brushstroke circle again implies fluidity but also captures the nature of creativity in a simple form. It also visually seems to align with the "O" for one but not sure if there's an elegant way to then incorporate a 2 and A as well or if that just becomes too much.

Furthermore, the name one 2 all comes from a Taoist proverb which says: "Tao gives birth to one, one gives birth to two, two gives birth to three, three gives birth to all things". It's a proverb that means different things to different people but to me, it paints a picture of how the creative process works which starts with the individual, then expands to touch another person (a fan or a collaborator) and from the relationship between these two springs all future potentialities. Hopefully, building one2all can make these types of creative endeavors more fruitful and more tangible for both the creators and their patrons.



