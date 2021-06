Design Brief

Hello Designers,

I just have a startup and its basically an I.T Company(we do Mobile app development, software development, and UI/UX designing) and I want to make a Website for my own company which should be unique and awesome and covers all the aspects which should be there on an IT company website.

So please let me know your thoughts, availability, precise timeline, and budget.

Please include a timeline and approx budget in it or else the proposal will be declined.