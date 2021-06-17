UIUX designer for meditation app design

Design Brief

I am looking for someone to help me with a research project for a meditation app.

The meditation app teaches you how to breathe, meditate and live mindfully. It will be done through recorded audio streams.

I am looking for an individual who can do the UX and UI for the Android and IOS apps. The app will have a 21-day paid course and a 3-day trial. The objective of the app is to form a habit and encourage users to meditate.

The deliverables will be:

User research

Persona

Use cases

User journey

Ideations

Information architecture

High-fidelity mocks.

I am also open to other UX processes and deliverables that you might have.