UIUX designer for meditation app design
I am looking for someone to help me with a research project for a meditation app.
The meditation app teaches you how to breathe, meditate and live mindfully. It will be done through recorded audio streams.
I am looking for an individual who can do the UX and UI for the Android and IOS apps. The app will have a 21-day paid course and a 3-day trial. The objective of the app is to form a habit and encourage users to meditate.
The deliverables will be:
- User research
- Persona
- Use cases
- User journey
- Ideations
- Information architecture
- High-fidelity mocks.
I am also open to other UX processes and deliverables that you might have.