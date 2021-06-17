Back
Design Brief

UIUX designer for meditation app design

I am looking for someone to help me with a research project for a meditation app. 

The meditation app teaches you how to breathe, meditate and live mindfully. It will be done through recorded audio streams. 

I am looking for an individual who can do the UX and UI for the Android and IOS apps. The app will have a 21-day paid course and a 3-day trial. The objective of the app is to form a habit and encourage users to meditate. 

The deliverables will be:

  • User research
  • Persona
  • Use cases
  • User journey
  • Ideations
  • Information architecture
  • High-fidelity mocks. 

I am also open to other UX processes and deliverables that you might have.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
15c456549aee6cd13fbe51802b2c5350
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner