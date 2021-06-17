Web app responsive design

Design Brief

I am looking for someone to design a web app with a home page, two landing pages, a signup/subscription flow, a login page, an account management page, a dashboard page, and a user search page.

I would like the design to work on desktop and mobile and be designed in Figma or similar software and be ready to hand off to a development team to build out the design.

The web app is a subscription-based site where users will have a subscription to use features on the site. The home page and landing pages should be designed to inform the customer about the product and get them to subscribe.

I have mapped out most of the copy and direction for each page. I will share the full brief if I think you would be a good fit for the project.