Back
Design Brief

Logo/ Branding Kit

I am looking to hire a designer for my new media company. We provide photography, videography, aerial drone, as well as 3D photography. At the moment our primary clientele is in the Real Estate industry.

I am looking for a complete package, with a logo, colors, social media kit, business card, and stationery design. Would be a plus if you can do a 3D logo as well.

I am located in Los Angeles, and there is a lot of competition. I am looking to stand out with something classy, modern, and minimalistic.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
C191bb72988ff4cdea0bea9f0e5ef750
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner