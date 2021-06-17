Logo/ Branding Kit

Design Brief

I am looking to hire a designer for my new media company. We provide photography, videography, aerial drone, as well as 3D photography. At the moment our primary clientele is in the Real Estate industry.

I am looking for a complete package, with a logo, colors, social media kit, business card, and stationery design. Would be a plus if you can do a 3D logo as well.

I am located in Los Angeles, and there is a lot of competition. I am looking to stand out with something classy, modern, and minimalistic.