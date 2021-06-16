Back
Design Brief

Brand Identity, Logo and Basic Website

Overview:

We’re looking for a talented freelance designer to create a brand identity, logo, and basic website for our company. We’re a FinTech startup (real estate space) backed by an experienced team with several exits. We know that strong design plays a key role in the success of modern tech companies and we’d love to see what you can do!

Inspiration:

Coinbase, Wealthfront, NerdWallet, Mint.com, Turing

Deliverables:

  • Color palette (see inspiration) - Basic style guide with hex codes, etc
  • Typography
  • Digital guidelines
  • Logo
  • Vector files (transparent)

Logo sized to fit the website and in the corner on a Google slides presentation deck. Should be very simple, ideally one color. The logo does not need to match the current color scheme of our website, but the color scheme and design should match what you would expect from financial advisors or real estate companies (options include blue, green, gray, etc).

  • Basic website design (<5 pages)
  • Homepage Design

    Use of Tailwind.UI components where possible

    Images/Assets to support main content sections of our existing site

    Both desktop and responsive/mobile view

  • Design for Secondary Pages
  • About Page 
  • Include sections for Overview, Team (head shots and brief summary), Statistics, Press, Investors, Working at “Our Company” with link to “careers”
  • FAQs Page
  • Contact Us

Notes: Please reply with your quote for this project, schedule/timing and a link to your portfolio for us to review.

Thank you!


