Brand Guide & Logo for Talent Rep Site

Design Brief

I have a simple landing page that could use a snazzy redesign. I overall like the design and layout of the page, but when I built the page, I randomly chose colors I thought would go well together. I'm looking for someone with the right eye, and a good understanding of my business and who I am trying to reach, to help me with creating a brand guide and possibly a new logo to match.

About my business: I help actors find talent representation by providing a list of all the talent agents and managers in Los Angeles and New York. Attached to my list is a built-in mailer, much like a mail merge, that allows the actor to send a personalized individual email containing their headshot and resume to every agent on the list, hence the name "Agentblasters". Since a lot of players in the entertainment industry can be a bit "unsavory" and scammy, I'd like to project a brand that is bright, trustworthy, and transparent. A site that actors can trust. I'd also like to convey how modern this method is, by utilizing technology, instead of the traditional method of submitting to agencies one by one.

About me: I've been an actor for over 10+ years and this is a method I've developed and taught to countless actor friends and classmates.

Overall, I want someone who understands my business and has a great eye for design and color. This could be a one time thing or an ongoing job.

My current URL is here: http://losangeles.agentblasters.com/