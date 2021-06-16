Create a Digital Oasis

Design Brief

Oasis is a fast-growing platform that connects business owners with influencers to promote their products.

We are doing a full rebrand of our website, software, and marketing assets and need someone who understands how to bring a brand ALIVE.

We want the branding for Oasis to actually FEEL like an Oasis.

As if the platform is alive, has a heartbeat and its own pulsing energy.

Looking for someone who can blend these organic feelings of a pulse, with futuristic, electric branding for our dashboards...as if the user is stepping into a digital paradise.

This will be a beautiful project, will be helping thousands of people, and will at scale be seen by millions.

Looking for someone to join our team on a part-time basis to start, and then if all goes well and they can see the vision, lead our design team as we scale to a tech unicorn.





Looking forward to seeing your work and hearing why you think this is the right fit for you.





-Andrew James, CEO of Oasis