Design Brief
Amazing project to redesign Native Apps
Amazing project to redesign iOS and Android native app to go from a free app to a freemium model
Description:
- Design the user flow to convert existing and new users from free to paid
- Research user pain points to
- Define which features should be free and which should be paid,
- Research user pain points to suggest additional paid features that could be delivered quickly
- Design a beautiful UX/UI
Previous experience:
- At least one freemium app you designed published to Apple App Store and Google Play Store
- Knowledge of in-app purchases functionality in both iOS and Android
- At least one app published with a 4+ star rating (with at least 50 ratings)