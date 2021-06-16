Back
Amazing project to redesign Native Apps

Amazing project to redesign iOS and Android native app to go from a free app to a freemium model

  • Design the user flow to convert existing and new users from free to paid
  • Research user pain points to
  • Define which features should be free and which should be paid,
  • Research user pain points to suggest additional paid features that could be delivered quickly
  • Design a beautiful UX/UI

  • At least one freemium app you designed published to Apple App Store and Google Play Store
  • Knowledge of in-app purchases functionality in both iOS and Android
  • At least one app published with a 4+ star rating (with at least 50 ratings)


29 days left
Jun 16, 2021
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. Mobile Design
$20K - $50K
