Amazing project to redesign Native Apps

Design Brief

Amazing project to redesign iOS and Android native app to go from a free app to a freemium model

Description:

Design the user flow to convert existing and new users from free to paid

Research user pain points to

Define which features should be free and which should be paid,

Research user pain points to suggest additional paid features that could be delivered quickly

Design a beautiful UX/UI

Previous experience:

At least one freemium app you designed published to Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Knowledge of in-app purchases functionality in both iOS and Android

At least one app published with a 4+ star rating (with at least 50 ratings)



