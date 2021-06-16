URGENT: Game Art for Casual Word games

Design Brief

I need attractive graphics for my game:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fun.crossword.puzzle.word.boss





Please NOTE:

Apply only if you are able to start immediately. Please answer the questions in Cover Letter as detailed as possible. The art for this game is already designed. BUT, I need some additional art. MOST important is that the new designer makes art that matches both the Color Palette & Art Style of the previous designer. Creative and suggest ideas after understanding my project needs Punctual & completes tasks on time Good communication skills on chat or calls Co-operative & easy to work with Prefer to work on a fixed price milestone basis if possible. But, please quote your best hourly rates.

Here are some graphics I need:

Background for the Main screen

UI Design for World Travel feature

Popup when new cities are unlocked

Congrats banners like Great, Good, etc. when the player solves the words in a level

UI fixes for panels, buttons, loading bars, etc.

New Screenshot design for Play Store

New Main Icon Design

Pause/Fail Popup design

Top panel design

More could be added as per need. Further details will be provided to applicants.

Some PSD files of the previous designer might also need to be edited.

I need EPS files if possible but PSD files are also okay, whichever format is comfortable for the designer as long as the quality is not compromised.

I expect: