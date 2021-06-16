URGENT: Game Art for Casual Word games
I need attractive graphics for my game:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fun.crossword.puzzle.word.boss
Please NOTE:
- Apply only if you are able to start immediately.
- Please answer the questions in Cover Letter as detailed as possible.
- The art for this game is already designed. BUT, I need some additional art.
- MOST important is that the new designer makes art that matches both the Color Palette & Art Style of the previous designer.
- Creative and suggest ideas after understanding my project needs
- Punctual & completes tasks on time
- Good communication skills on chat or calls
- Co-operative & easy to work with
- Prefer to work on a fixed price milestone basis if possible. But, please quote your best hourly rates.
Here are some graphics I need:
- Background for the Main screen
- UI Design for World Travel feature
- Popup when new cities are unlocked
- Congrats banners like Great, Good, etc. when the player solves the words in a level
- UI fixes for panels, buttons, loading bars, etc.
- New Screenshot design for Play Store
- New Main Icon Design
- Pause/Fail Popup design
- Top panel design
More could be added as per need. Further details will be provided to applicants.
Some PSD files of the previous designer might also need to be edited.
I need EPS files if possible but PSD files are also okay, whichever format is comfortable for the designer as long as the quality is not compromised.
I expect:
- Revision of assets as needed
- Propose 2-3 variations of colors
- If possible, quick voice calls when needed to clarify doubts