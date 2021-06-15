Back
Design Brief

Graphic Designer For Supplement Company

We're looking to hire a designer for our probiotics supplement brand. Just a bit of background, we're a marketing agency based in Singapore and have scaled brands to >$1million months. 

Link to video proof: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlSjh80ipQ4

Right now, we holding a competition to see which designer we'll go with our supplement company brand launch.

We will hire the top 3 designers who produce the best design according to our instruction, and will work with us for current and subsequent brand launches/product launches.

See google doc for more information & instructions:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/193mOn3Y_V-7zdjjKXIXf28OgxQvGQuaxo82ldkT1Lds/edit?usp=sharing

If you're interested, please let me know.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 15, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000564c73914928>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business