UI design/Illustration

Design Brief

The client is a B2B company that creates business apps that help with organizational efficiency. I know, sounds sexy, right? The good news is the aesthetic is wide open. They are looking for the web to help drive the look and feel of what they do going forward.

What you would start with:

Full content strategy document that includes user flow and sitemap. This should give you a good sense of the overall scope.

Wireframes for 8-10 pages that we have already created. The remaining pages would need to be wireframed out based on that initial batch.

Logo and color palette. Everything else brand is on the table.

What we need:

UI design for the full set of desktop templates and mobile (~15 pages each).

Spot illustration/graphics. This is not a must-have from you, but we're open to it if you want to take that on too. Otherwise, we can work on that with you. We have internal illustration resources.

The wireframes have been started in XD. So optimally we continue in that platform.

Timing for this would be delivery of all UI by end of July.