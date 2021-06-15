Illustrations for Female Fertility

Design Brief

We are looking for a set of illustrations for our product dashboard and website.

Our product is a software for a medical device that guides women and gynaecologists through the diagnostic steps of female sterility.

We already have a brand guide, and the illustrations should easily be integrated into our brand (happy to provide the CI, which cannot be found on our current website yet).

The illustrations should be friendly but medical/scientific at the same time. They should be fresh and cool, and, most importantly, they should be unique, so that someone who sees the illustration will immediately know the brand (sooner or later).