New Flower Delivery Business

Design Brief

We are looking for a freelance illustrator/brand/graphic designer to help us to:

Create overall brand visuals of our flower delivery business

Design visuals for our flower packaging

Design pages assets for e-commerce store/marketplaces

Create social media assets

For a new direct-to-consumer flower delivery business launching in September 2021.

We are looking for someone who can work on the project from July onwards under guidance from us.

Look forward to hearing from anyone who is interested in all things flowers.