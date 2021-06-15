Simple logo for startup

Design Brief

We are a new education startup looking for a fresh new logo.

We need some rough/simple logo symbol concepts - the font and color palette are already chosen.

Here's the brief:

Must be minimal as possible, including the font.

Logo shape needs to be very simple, easy to remember, but also represent the brand

The logo icon should look good on its own, without the startup name next to it.

Can be related to education, students, learning, etc, but please avoid any overused symbols like books, pens, or graduation hats.

Our product is cool, looks great, and is innovative. A logo to reflect this would be great.

Negative space would be great to have.

Please get in touch with your price for this simple project and any past logo work you have done.

Inspirational samples can be provided.