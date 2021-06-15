UX/UI Designer Courses Website

Design Brief

I require a designer who is experienced in UX/UI website design to help us create visuals of the different site pages and supply artwork for our web developers.

They should have enough experience to make informed decisions quickly on designs that benefit the user experience. We have already started rough ideas and concepts to work from. The role would also need someone comfortable working with our web developer in India (who can support design decisions, too) and our internal team who would lead on brand decisions.

We have ambitious timescales, so I need someone who can work 2-3 weeks solely on delivering the website designs and then consult with us until the project completes in September.