Design coffee mugs
We are an orthodontic office in Ontario, Canada. We provide braces and clear aligners for people of all ages.
Patients are very excited to get their braces off - it is often a long journey with exciting results at the end.
To commemorate this special occasion- we would like to give our patients a personalized gift. Right before getting their braces off, we will take a photo of them. This photo will then be uploaded onto a template, printed and heat pressed onto a mug. the mug will then filled with candy and given to the patient or their parent.
Our project involves someone designing a template (we will require. AI, PDF, PSD files). The template must have our logo on it and a tag line (eg best day ever/last day with braces/magic in every smile/ or a tag line that you may feel is more appropriate). It must include an area where the user can upload a photo of the patient onto the template.
Our brand colors are yellow-white and black - although we are looking to maintain brand identity, the right design can have other colors.