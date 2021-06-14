Back
Design Brief

Web Design, 3D Characters & Animation

Team wanted web design, with custom 3D characters, and animation.

We're a software company with a new product that creates presentations.

We need something bold, trendy, and in your face.

We're also inspired by trendy 3D designs as found on Pitch.com. Quirky animations in the right places, unique memorable visuals, and a clear message part of the design.

If you have a VERY, SUPER DUPER creative team that can take care of the entire project from start to finish, we need you.

We're on a TIGHT schedule too so please only reach out of you can take on this project without delays. If you can start right away please reach out to me ASAP.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
