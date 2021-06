Design Brief

We've spent the last year developing this app. We really need some super high-quality mockups to use for pitching to investors and advertisements when we launch.

This is NOT for any wireframing/prototyping. The app is already made. We give you screenshots and you put them in different phone mockups. Very flexible with a budget depending on what you can create.

Looking to start the project by the 23rd and have it finished by the 1st.