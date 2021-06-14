The Paradise Beyond - Memorial Platform

Design Brief

We are the founders of www.theparadisebeyond.com which is a platform that allows grieving pet owners who have just lost their trusted pet companions to post their stories and allow them to explore/discover other grieving pets and offer condolences to them.

We envision this platform to house a community that transcends generations and becomes a one-stop platform for a pet companion’s afterlife.

For the next phase of our product development, we would like to put more emphasis on redesigning the aesthetics and user experience of our website.

To this effect, we are looking at creating emotional markers that will draw users into the process by redesigning our current processes.

We are also adding new things like Community Events/Markers, Owner Profiles, as well as Background/Tombstone Customizations.

In the future, we are looking to incorporate a marketplace into the website which allows the purchase of souvenirs and post-mortem services.

Once the project is accepted, the selected candidate will get the full design brief.

Please also show us your portfolio.