Homepage Design for Innovative Company

Design Brief

We are looking for a freelance designer who wants to partner with our Growth Team to create a highly differentiated homepage comp for an innovative company.

The project entails:

Appx. 34 hours

Taking direction from a Creative Director

Investment in a great relationship for future projects

Use of Figma or Sketch

A phased project that starts with style tiles and ends in a well-developed homepage export file

Hours completed over appx 4-6 weeks

I will provide more details once the project has been accepted.