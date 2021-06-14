Back
Design Brief

Homepage Design for Innovative Company

We are looking for a freelance designer who wants to partner with our Growth Team to create a highly differentiated homepage comp for an innovative company.

The project entails:

  • Appx. 34 hours
  • Taking direction from a Creative Director
  • Investment in a great relationship for future projects
  • Use of Figma or Sketch
  • A phased project that starts with style tiles and ends in a well-developed homepage export file
  • Hours completed over appx 4-6 weeks

I will provide more details once the project has been accepted.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
