Design Brief
Homepage Design for Innovative Company
We are looking for a freelance designer who wants to partner with our Growth Team to create a highly differentiated homepage comp for an innovative company.
The project entails:
- Appx. 34 hours
- Taking direction from a Creative Director
- Investment in a great relationship for future projects
- Use of Figma or Sketch
- A phased project that starts with style tiles and ends in a well-developed homepage export file
- Hours completed over appx 4-6 weeks
I will provide more details once the project has been accepted.