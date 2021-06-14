Logo/Brand Identity - Digital Bank

Design Brief

Hello,

We are looking for someone to create a good logo and brand identity for our company.

We need a talented designer to help us create a strong brand for a new digital bank which will initially be launched in North America.

Requirements:

Logo

Typography

Color palette

Digital guidelines

Social media kit

Basic website design (5 pages)

Important:

Please provide your quote for this project, schedule and a link to your work for us to review.

Thank you very much.