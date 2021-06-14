Design Brief
Logo/Brand Identity - Digital Bank
Hello,
We are looking for someone to create a good logo and brand identity for our company.
We need a talented designer to help us create a strong brand for a new digital bank which will initially be launched in North America.
Requirements:
- Logo
- Typography
- Color palette
- Digital guidelines
- Social media kit
- Basic website design (5 pages)
Important:
Please provide your quote for this project, schedule and a link to your work for us to review.
Thank you very much.