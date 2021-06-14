Back
Design Brief

Logo/Brand Identity - Digital Bank

Hello,

We are looking for someone to create a good logo and brand identity for our company.

We need a talented designer to help us create a strong brand for a new digital bank which will initially be launched in North America.

Requirements:

  • Logo
  • Typography
  • Color palette
  • Digital guidelines
  • Social media kit
  • Basic website design (5 pages)

Important:

Please provide your quote for this project, schedule and a link to your work for us to review.

Thank you very much.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
