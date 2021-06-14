creative designer our website needed!

Design Brief

Hi dribbble designer,

we are a startup in the software and retail space simplifying every kind of interaction between a local businesses and their customers.

We have already built a couple versions of our website and we are still in the process of improving it. As our Photoshop skills are fairly limited, we are looking for creative designers to support us on our journey to support local businesses.

Please have a look at our website: www.mpocket.io - we have a final document with graphics we imagine as we are updating content and design. We want to move away from illlustrations only to a mix of graphics, wireframes and icons.

Thats where you come in to play. We will provide you with our content and graphic suggestions (what should be illustrated) and you can make suggestions on graphics and design.

We can provide you with wireframes in Figma which we would like to be integrated + nice graphics to complement.

Can't wait to hear from you and see your creative and amazing designs.

Thank you for taking the time!

Markus