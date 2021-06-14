Make our logo even better!

Design Brief

Yonder is a London-based UK credit card startup building a new type of credit card that is fair, equitable, transparent, and provides cardmembers with rewards at curated experiences every few months like a nice restaurant, gym class, show, cocktail bar, or activity.

Most people use credit cards to earn points, even if those points don't really ever amount to anything valuable. Yonder is different. We're offering fewer rewards with higher value discounts so every month or so our cardmembers can treat themselves to a nice experience.

We have been working with a branding agency to develop our new brand identity. We believe we are 90% of the way there, but our logo still feels unfinished. We're looking for a world-class graphic designer to help take it to 100%.

We are giving you plenty of freedom to explore the logo we have for a full day's work plus one round of feedback.

The brand we're trying to build is one around 'understated confidence'. We want Yonder to feel high quality without ever having to shout about it ourselves. Our design, card, app, and customer support will do that for us. We need you to help bring our logo in line with this high-quality understated confidence we're shooting for.

We are looking to have this project completed as soon as possible. Please only apply if you can begin work right way.

Please share relevant examples of your work in you submissions.﻿

The whole brief can be found here: https://www.notion.so/simplcard/Yonder-logo-design-brief-06b60caed33b447db1f67ca0e7f845c3







