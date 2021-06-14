Back
Design Brief

Email Marketing Designer

We are an online boho jewelry company searching for a freelance email marketing graphic designer to work with us on a regular basis.

She/he must be able to design a high-converting weekly newsletter that adheres to our brand criteria.

Requirements:

  • English Speaking 
  • Klaviyo experience is an advantage
  • Good understanding of online marketing graphic
  • Previous experience in a similar field
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Experience in social ads design is a bonus

Send us a creative portfolio with examples of relevant work, such as email designs, social ads, and anything else connected to e-commerce visual needs.


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
#<User:0x000056225344dd30>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner