Design Brief
Email Marketing Designer
We are an online boho jewelry company searching for a freelance email marketing graphic designer to work with us on a regular basis.
She/he must be able to design a high-converting weekly newsletter that adheres to our brand criteria.
Requirements:
- English Speaking
- Klaviyo experience is an advantage
- Good understanding of online marketing graphic
- Previous experience in a similar field
- Strong attention to detail
- Experience in social ads design is a bonus
Send us a creative portfolio with examples of relevant work, such as email designs, social ads, and anything else connected to e-commerce visual needs.