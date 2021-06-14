Email Marketing Designer

Design Brief

We are an online boho jewelry company searching for a freelance email marketing graphic designer to work with us on a regular basis.

She/he must be able to design a high-converting weekly newsletter that adheres to our brand criteria.

Requirements:

English Speaking

Klaviyo experience is an advantage

experience is an advantage Good understanding of online marketing graphic

Previous experience in a similar field

Strong attention to detail

Experience in social ads design is a bonus

Send us a creative portfolio with examples of relevant work, such as email designs, social ads, and anything else connected to e-commerce visual needs.



