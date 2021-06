Design Brief

Requirements:

Redesign the homepage of headphonesty.com. It is a news website for headphone enthusiasts. The theme must have a retro minimal vibe like mailchimp.com and treehugger.com but still maintains a hint of masculinity (due to the nature of the hobby).

If the homepage redesign works out, I will want to expand the scope of work to other parts of the website.

Please share with me any projects relevant to the above requirements.