Logo, Stationary and Website Design
We are looking for a logo and stationary design and basic website design with not more than 6 pages for our company.
If we are happy with your deliverables, we will have many other design projects including packaging design.
In certain projects, Russian language and font knowledge will be important though not in this particular project.
Please provide your quotation for this project, hourly rates, and other information so we could assess your cost for future projects also.