Back
Design Brief

UI/UX design for a Subscription Page.

I'm looking for a high-converting travel membership subscription page design.

The travel membership includes an OTT as well as travel benefits for booking flights, hotels, and vacations.

This page will include pricing information as well as details about all other membership benefits. Attractive visuals are required to convert visitors to this landing page into subscribers. The page must be properly optimized because it will be used in both our app and our website.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1608274647&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner