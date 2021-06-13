Back
Design Brief

Creating Social Announcement Designs

We are looking for someone to create a few editable designs for announcements.

What we are looking for is something that fits the meaning, crypto-related and that is professional, fun, and clear. I have attached a few examples below and more details will be provided on exactly what we need on contact.

What we are looking for is professional designs that can be used for announcements and edited to fit certain similar announcements.

Examples:

  1. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E3RzXSxXIAgurMN?format=jpg&name=large
  2. https://i.gyazo.com/d7542fdad35542cc5b9f434ea91db503.png
  3. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E3g_6XyXIAE3eZh?format=jpg&name=large

Please share any previous work similar to what we are looking for. Thanks!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
