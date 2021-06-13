Handbag Dust Bag Design

Design Brief

Hello, we are a contemporary Asian Luxury handbag brand & looking for a dust bag that can be also used as a carrier bag.

At the moment we have a dust bag for the handbag itself and this then goes into a branded paper shopping bag. We are trying to be as creative as possible and restrict the packaging to be one item only.

Our brand colors are gold, dark blue and white and our signature is a tassel so would like to incorporate that.

Looking forward to your reply

Thank you

Desti Saint

www.destisaint.com