Revamping UIUX for Yacht Rental Platform

Design Brief

Hi,

I am looking for a designer who is available to work with our engineers and PM to own the new user experience of our yacht rental platform: www.yachtly.com.sg for the next 3 months.

The designer would need to conduct foundational research and work with the PM on what to build. Thereafter, the designer would proceed to draw up wireframes and prototypes (low to high) for testing. We would support with analytics, engineering, and PM duties. Certain design artifacts like illustrations would be covered too.

Please reach out if you are keen to make an impact to a small business with your superior designs :)