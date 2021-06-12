Product Concept Design

Design Brief

Product Concept Designer/Artist: unique and heavily artistic phone cases

We are looking for an artist who can showcase the vision of our heavily artistic phone case concepts in polished renderings for investor presentations.





Hello!

Our names are David and Colleen, and we are the founders of Stardust Innovations, LLC; a startup company preparing for our first round of funding and investor presentations.

We are currently in need of a:

Product Concept Designer/Artist to showcase the vision of our cell phone case concept in our investor presentations and pitch decks by:

brainstorming non-functional artistic designs from our rough sketches and basic ideas, and creating high-quality 3D renderings or artistic renderings of our two unique phone cases.





We have a clear company vision, and our cell phone cases are innovative, heavily artistic, and differ radically from traditional phone case designs. We are seeking an inspired artist who is excited about collaborating with us on our creative vision for the two phone cases that we will need a concept art for.

The phone cases do not need to be functional or be to manufacturing specifications, we just need representations of what our vision is for the phone cases. While familiarity with manufacturing tolerances and the abilities/limitations of injection molding would be of value in creating these designs, it is not required for this project.

We will almost certainly need a concept art for additional phone cases in the future.

We have basic, functional, CAD models for reference purposes, but these models are not yet representative of the final look that we are going for; that would be where you would come in!





We look forward to hearing from you!

Colleen and David



