Graphic Designer - Freelance

Design Brief





Immediate Project Need:

Brand/Logo Design

Primary Logo (horizontal and reversed-out)

Secondary Logo (vertical/stacked)

Submark Logo (wordmark/icon)

Favicon

Digital Business Card Design

Social Media Graphics





Job Description

At ThirtySeven21 LLC, we see graphic design as visual storytelling that engages, informs, and inspires. We are looking for a highly creative graphic designer who can take conceptual ideas and create visual representations, both in print and electronic media. Our ideal candidate will have expert knowledge of current design software and be skilled with every step of the design process from concept to the final deliverable. The graphic designer should be able to take direction from written or spoken ideas and convert them into a design that connects. The successful candidate will have a thorough understanding of branding and marketing, user experience, and visual design with the ability to vary style and layouts depending on the project. If you think you have what it takes to bring ideas to life with visual impact, we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities

Collaborate, brainstorm, and strategize with the team and/or clients for a wide range of materials that may include web pages, presentations, programming collateral, signage, internal communication, newsletters, and marketing materials

Translate strategic direction into the high-quality design within an established brand identity

Develop concepts and execute original content determining ideal usage of color, text, font style, imagery, and layout

Use trend intelligence and an understanding of the current and historical business and market to design and execute specific classifications

Qualifications

Must have 1-3 years of professional design experience or a Bachelor’s degree (including freelance work)

Exceptional creativity and innovative design skills

Experience (academic and professional) with design software, including Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Creative Cloud, etc.

Proven experience with graphic design, with a strong portfolio of work

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Organizational and time-management skills for meeting deadlines

Job Types:

Project-based and Freelance

*This position is fully remote, requires virtual meetings.